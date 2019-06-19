KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – An abandoned scenic viewpoint overlooking Upper Klamath Lake will be the subject of a historic site visit sponsored by the Klamath County Museum on Saturday, June 22.

A short but very steep hike over rocks and through thick brush is required to reach the viewpoint. The outing is considered strenuous, and is recommended only for people with good mobility.

The Algoma overlook, also known as Rattlesnake Point, is located about nine miles north of Klamath Falls on the old The Dalles-California Highway.

Constructed in 1915, the overlook provides a commanding view of Upper Klamath Lake and the Cascade Mountain range. Striking geologic formations and the history of the Algoma Lumber Co. will be among the topics of discussion.

Participants should meet at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Algoma Road, near the 266 mile post on the highway. A small parking area is available off Algoma road.

The hike is expected to last about an hour, though some may wish to continue hiking along an abandoned highway section that runs for about a half-mile along the lake.

The museum will also offer an afternoon auto tour to remote sites connected to the Algoma Lumber Co., including the incline railroad on Naylox Mountain. Those interested in the tour are asked to register by calling the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.