On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at approximately 8:32 P.M. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 140 East near milepost 8.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a gold Mazda, operated by Zahara Gonzales (38) of Klamath Falls, was traveling westbound on Hwy 140E, entering an active construction zone. Gonzales struck a road construction flagger, identified as Daniel Wessel (45) of Klamath Falls. Wessel was working for Rocky Mountain Construction.

Wessel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hwy 140E was closed for 4 hours following the crash.

————————————–

Oregon State Police and Klamath County Sheriff’s Office are looking into a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 140 outside of Klamath Falls last night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Klamath County Fire District 1, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to a report of a ‘vehicle versus pedestrian’ near Pine Grove Road.

While en route, Klamath County Fire District 1 says emergency responders were notified the pedestrian that was struck was a ‘flagger’ and CPR was in progress. According to KCFD1, emergency personnel arrived on scene and were unable to resuscitate the pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. We will keep you updated as we receive more information.