An update in the story of the 18 year old who drowned this week at a remote swimming area north of Howard Prairie Lake –

The 18 year old male was identified as Steven Roy Reynolds of North Bend. Reynolds would have turned 19 years old next week. Dr. James Olson of the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death to be an accident caused by freshwater drowning. Reynolds’ family has been notified of his death & JCSO wishes to thank everyone who helped at the scene and in the following hours.