The Oregon Department of Human Services has sent out notices by mail to approximately 645,000 clients notifying them that their personal information was compromised during a previously announced January 2019 data breach.

It is not known if the compromised information, which includes personal health information was viewed or used inappropriately.

The department is providing 12 months of identity theft monitoring and recovery services, including a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy, to individuals whose information was accessible. This service is provided by ID Experts and is called MyIDCare. Instructions on how to enroll in the MyIDCare service is included in each notification letter.