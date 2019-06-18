The Klamath Basin’s own Junior Olympic Track Club, High Altitude Track & Field Club, is holding a car wash fundraiser. The car wash will be at the House of Shoes parking lot, June 30th starting at noon.

Come down, get your car sparkling clean, meet some great local athletes, help their club raise money for travel to regional and NATIONAL meets and perhaps discuss getting involved with the club! All ages are welcome. Come see them Sunday, June 30th at the House of Shoes parking lot starting at noon.