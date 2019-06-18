Yesterday, at 4:10 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a juvenile had been found unresponsive in the water at the Keno Rock Quarry. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and personnel from Greensprings Fire and Mercy Flights responded to the scene. Deputies determined the victim was an 18-year-old male.

According to witnesses, the man had been swimming when he went underwater and did not surface. Bystanders pulled him from the water and began CPR. Medical personnel arrived and continued resuscitation efforts, but the man died at the scene.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death and the man’s identity will be released at a later time.