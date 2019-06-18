Last week the depths below Crater Lake shook with a number of small earthquakes — and although the beautiful lake remains an active volcano, there is no current danger in the area.

Information on the quakes came from the U.S. Geological Survey’s (USGS) Cascade Volcano Observatory, who sent it along to the National Park Service. Only the first, main quake showed up at more than one monitoring station. However, using the quake as a template to narrow down the search for others, allowed scientists to detect as many as 50 other “events.

Prior to about 7,700 years ago, Crater Lake was the site of Mount Mazama — a peak standing roughly 12,000 feet high when it was pulverized by volcanic eruption. The peak collapsed into the deep caldera, now host to the waters of Crater Lake. It is the deepest lake in the U.S. and the ninth deepest in the world.