What: Two big days of Supercross and Quad racing action featuring Top Northwest Pro Riders

When: Friday June 21st and Saturday June 22nd, Doors open at 2pm each day racing starts at 6pm

Where: Indoors at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Hancock Event Center

Tickets: Advance Tickets are on sale NOW! Advance Tickets are $10 (save 2 bucks), 6 and under free

Presale Locations: Klamath County Fairgrounds, Coastal Farm & Ranch, Tread & Track Motorsports, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and D&R Auto and Industrial!

Website for info and rider registration: codysipes.com – early registration discounts are

available! All Riders are welcome. Classes from PeeWee to Over the hill.