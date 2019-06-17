KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Softball Coach Greg Stewart announced today the signing of two standouts as Henley High School Pitcher Lilly Poe (Klamath Falls, Ore.) and Vanden High School Infield All-star Krista Ward (Vacaville, Calif.) have each signed a letter of intent to play at Oregon Tech beginning in the fall.

Poe led Henley in the circle in their 30-0 State Title Run in 2017 and runner up state finishes in 2018 and 2019. She is the four-time Skyline Pitcher of the Y

ear, three time 4A first team all-state pitcher and was the 4A Pitcher of the year in 2017. This past season as a senior Poe was 22-3 with 164K’s in 130 1/3 innings pitched.

“Lilly is a competitor with good command of her pitches,” said Stewart. “She has pitched at an elite level of consistency during her high school career and will give us another quality arm next season. I am thrilled that Lilly has chosen to stay in Klamath Falls and become an Oregon Tech Owl.”

Poe is the daughter of Mark and Michelle Poe and plans to be a Biology Major.

Ward, last year batted .429 with a .642 Slugging percentage and was a four-year varsity starter. She was voted an All-League player in 2018.

“Krista is going to be a nice addition to our team next year,” mentioned Stewart. “She is a very good defensive infielder with the ability to be a true utility player. Krista could compete right away as a freshman as she hits for average and power with good speed and base running ability.”

Krista is the daughter of Trevor and Deidre Ward and will be a Biology Major in Health Sciences at Oregon Tech.