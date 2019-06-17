The “Oregon Tech,” Class of 2019 moved their graduation tassels to the left at the 71st Annual Commencement Ceremony this past weekend. The Class of 2019 includes 751 individuals, some who received multiple degrees, amounting to 778 degrees awarded across all campus locations. Nearly 400 students participated in the ceremony, with an audience of more than a thousand. The Class of 2019 has a great future ahead of them with a current competitive edge of 97 percent of Oregon Tech graduates employed or in graduate programs within six months of graduation. The high return on investment is reinforced by the $60,000 starting median salary those graduates earn.