Oregon State Police are asking witnesses to come forward with any information following a fatal hit and run car crash early Saturday morning in Klamath Falls.

Police say that they received a call of a man found in the middle of the intersection of S. 6th and Gary Street in Klamath Falls at 3:47 a.m.

An on-scene investigation revealed that the man, identified as 36-year-old Henry Rittenhouse of Klamath Falls, was struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene. Rittenhouse was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police say that the suspect’s vehicle is gray, but further description of the vehicle as of Saturday is very limited. Any one with information on this incident, or with information on the suspect vehicle, is asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at *OSP or 541-883-5711.