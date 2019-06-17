Firefighters have made great progress on the Dairy Fire, completing ignitions overnight. The fire is at 107 acres and No further growth is expected.

Mop-up activities are continuing. Work is also continuing on strengthening lines around private land. The Dairy Fire is a lightning fire discovered yesterday on the Bly Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest southwest of the junction of Forest Road 34 and Forest Road 3372, approximately 1 mile east of the Gearhart Wilderness.

As the weather continues to dry out, firefighters are prepared to address any wildfires discovered in the coming weeks.