CALLING ALL SKATERS AND FRIENDS
OF THE BILL COLLIER ICE ARENA
5075 Fox Sparrow Drive
VOLUNTEER WORK DAY
SATURDAY. JUNE 29, 2019
It’s time to join with others in helping to clean up
the ice arena and the surrounding area
and to work on several specific projects.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS!
8:30 Staff and supervisors arrive
8:45 Sign-in table set up with list of projects
9:00 Volunteers arrive, sign-in and get assignments
10:30 Beverage and snack break
1:30 Beverage and snack break
3:00p Clean up and goodbyes!
*We have 2 crews starting, one at 9a and one at 3p, but come and go as your schedule allows.
Email: bill@klamathicesports.org
Telephone: 541-850-5758