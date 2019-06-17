CALLING ALL SKATERS AND FRIENDS

OF THE BILL COLLIER ICE ARENA

5075 Fox Sparrow Drive

VOLUNTEER WORK DAY

SATURDAY. JUNE 29, 2019

It’s time to join with others in helping to clean up

the ice arena and the surrounding area

and to work on several specific projects.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS!

8:30 Staff and supervisors arrive

8:45 Sign-in table set up with list of projects

9:00 Volunteers arrive, sign-in and get assignments

10:30 Beverage and snack break

1:30 Beverage and snack break

3:00p Clean up and goodbyes!

*We have 2 crews starting, one at 9a and one at 3p, but come and go as your schedule allows.

Email: bill@klamathicesports.org

Telephone: 541-850-5758