Don’t be late for this very important date!!!

Sky Lakes Foundation

Mad Hatter Golf Tournament

Saturday June 22, 2019

Running Y Resort Golf Course

10 am Shotgun start

4 person Scramble

NO experience required

Even you, yes you, can come out and play!!

We’re all mad here, you’ll fit right in.

Register now at www.skylakes.org/golf

$425 per team of 4

$115 per individual (we can place you on a mad team)

You can jump down the rabbit hole with the best of them.