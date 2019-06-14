Klamath Falls, Ore. –Oregon Tech Head Women’s Basketball Coach Scott Meredith announced today the signing of Courtney Bennett, a 5’5″ guard from WF West High School in Chehalis, Washington.

Bennett, a team captain, had career averages of 10 points, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 rebounds per game for Coach Tom Kelly’s Bearcats while helping them earn an Evergreen 2A Conference Championship and a 2nd place finish in the Washington State District 4 Championships. They finished the 2018-19 season with an overall record of 18-9 and Bennett was honored twice as an all-league performer in the Evergreen Conference.

“Courtney played and excelled in a highly successful high school program at WF West” stated Coach Meredith. “They finished 3rd in the state in 2016-17 and won a state championship in 2017-18. She competed in a lot of high-pressure game situations on the big stage and understands what it takes to be successful. I really put a lot of value on that type of experience.”

“Courtney is a gifted athlete who excelled in multiple sports at West and for her efforts was selected as the WF West Class of 2019 Female Athlete of the Year. She is quick, has a great sense of anticipation and is physically tough. It takes courage and timing to take the number of charges she has and those can be momentum-swinging plays. Most importantly, Courtney brings in a strong perimeter shooting game with the potential to stretch defenses. The first film Demi (former assistant coach Demi Cowger ) had me watch showed Courtney hitting seven 3’s in the first half of a game on the road against White River HS. That left a huge impression on me and fortunately we were successful in bringing Courtney and her game to Tech.

Bennett is the daughter of Angie and Dennis Bennett of Chehalis, Washington. Bennett will major in Biology/Health Sciences at Oregon Tech with the career goal of becoming a Pharmacist. She will wear number 14 for the Lady Owls beginning next fall.