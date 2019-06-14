These past few night, scattered thunderstorms across the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership area produced more than 1,500 lightning strikes in Klamath and Lake Counties.

So far firefighters have identified 10 fires from the lightning activity. All fires are less than one tenth of an acre with firefighting resources on scene. Three of the five have confirmed fires.

Fremont-Winema National Forest – two confirmed fires.

Bureau of Land Management – four confirmed fires.

Oregon Department of Forestry – four confirmed fires..

Depending on the amount of moisture associated with the thunderstorms and the vegetation types on the ground, it can take several days for smoke to become visible from a lightning-caused wildfire. Firefighters refer to these fires as “holdovers.” Firefighters may be responding to new starts and holdovers throughout the weekend and early into next week.