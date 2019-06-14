On Wednesday, June 12, 2019 a search warrant was executed at 1236 Owens Street, Klamath Falls, OR. The search warrant was the result of numerous investigations involving fraudulent transactions made at ten or more businesses within the community. Joshua Eli Epps was believed to have fraudulently ordered nearly $20,000 of merchandise using consumer credit accounts at local stores and stolen credit information. Earlier in the day, co-conspirator William Adams, was taken into custody while attempting to acquire merchandise which was fraudulently ordered by Joshua Epps.

Due to information that the suspect was in possession of a firearm, the Klamath County Special Response Team (SRT) served the warrant at the residence. During the execution of the search warrant Joshua Epps, along with two other occupants were detained after their surrender following two hours of negotiations. The two other occupants were released after questioning while Joshua Epps was taken into custody and lodged at the Klamath County Jail on authority of multiple felony warrants. Additional charges related to thefts are expected to be added in the next few days.

A large quantity of stolen property (tools and a stolen pistol) were recovered during the search of the residence.