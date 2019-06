We are exactly one week away from the official kick off of third Thursday. Next Thursday, June 20th, the first festival of the year will consume downtown Klamath Falls with food, fun, live music and more, giving people some summer fun and bringing the community together thanks to the downtown association. Main Street will be blocked off between Third and 11th streets from 6 to 9 p.m., with live music at Sugarman’s Corner at Main and North Sixth streets.