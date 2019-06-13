55 year old Richard Bryon Johnson,who Originally was charged with murder, pleaded guilty June 4 to the negotiated Class A and B felony charges – criminally negligent homicide and first-degree burglary convictions – was sentenced him to 72 months total prison-time.

Johnson was arrested January 2018 for shooting 49 year old Benito Devila Sanchez, at his home with a .45 handgun. other charges from the incident include unlawful use of a weapon, three counts tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a marijuana item were dismissed.

He will be eligible for early release with good time, but not for alternative incarceration or additional programs. Johnson must also pay a $4,255 restitution fee and will be on post-prison supervision for 36 months.