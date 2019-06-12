Davie Lamburth was arrested in the 100 block of East Lowell Street, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Klamath Falls Police Officer responded to Sky Lakes Medical Center on Tuesday, June 11th , at 1:12 a.m. Officers were requested by Sky Lakes Medical Center Staff when the infant arrived. The infant had been transported by family members to ensure the infant was medically stable. The infant was removed from the home and placed with a family member.

Klamath Falls Police Detective assumed the investigation and interviewed witnesses and the suspect in this incident. Detectives learned Davie Lamburth attempted to drown her nine month old daughter in the bathtub of the resident she shared with her boyfriend and his grandmother. Detectives also learned Davie Lamburth was unsuccessful only due to the fact her boyfriend’s grandmother intervened. Davie Lamburth told detectives she interned to harm her infant. Davie Lambruth admitted to using methamphetamine and heroin prior to the incident. This investigation is continuing.

Arrested:

Davie Ann Lambruth

04/05/1992