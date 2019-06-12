Single-use plastic bags for groceries, restaurant takeout and other retail items will be a thing of the past, under a bill approved by the Oregon Senate today.

House Bill 2509 – which passed with a 17-12 vote on the Senate floor – prohibits retail establishments and restaurants from providing single-use plastic checkout bags to customers. Under the bill, those establishments would be able to provide consumers with recycled paper bags or reusable plastic bags for a fee of at least 5 cents, paid by the consumer. The bill now awaits Governor Kate Brown’s signature before it becomes law.