KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Oregon Tech women’s combined cross country and track & field program has been named the number two NAIA program in the nation the USTFCCCA (U.S. Track & Field/Cross County Coaches Association) recently announced. The Program of the Year Award and the final standings had the Lady Owls standing in second with 18 points, right behind Wayland Baptist with 14 points. The Owls had never finished in the top 3 of the standings before this year. A national title in cross country gave them the lead after one sport and a seventh-place finish at Indoor Track Nationals kept the Lady Owls in the lead until Outdoor Track Nationals, where the women’s team placed 10th.

The ladies’ success in the 2018/19 competition year came after the men’s combined cross country and track programs were named the sixth best program in the NAIA the year before. The men had placed 10th Cross Country, 28th Indoor Track, and 9th Outdoor Track in the 2017/18 season. The joint success of the cross country and track programs for both the women and the men at Oregon Tech is credited to the excellent team work between athletes and coaches. This is not only a great accomplishment for Oregon Tech track & field and cross country, but for Oregon Tech as well.

“I want to thank all the ladies who contributed to all three sports for their hard work and dedication,” Coach Kegg said.

The USTFCCCA Program of the Year Award honors the institution that has achieved the most success in each academic year (spanning cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field seasons) based on the institution’s finish at the NAIA Championships.

In order to be eligible for the award, teams must qualify for each of the NAIA Championships. Scoring is based on the team’s finish at each NAIA Championship in cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field (i.e. 1st = 1 point, 2nd = 2 points…31st = 31 points) with the lowest score for all three championships combined determining the award winner and overall team standings.