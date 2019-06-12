Klamath Falls, Ore. – Head coach Justin Parnell has announced the second addition to what is expected to be an outstanding Oregon Tech men’s basketball team, with the signing of sought-after prospect Luke Arzner for the 2019-2020 season.

Arzner, a 6-3 guard from McMinnville HS, OR, became the second player in the class of 2019 to sign with the Hustlin’ Owls when he signed a letter of intent earlier this year.

“We are really excited about Luke and the upside he has” says Parnell. “He has great size for a guard and tremendous athleticism. We feel that Luke has unlimited potential and are thrilled to be part of that process with him.”

Arzner averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal per game his senior year at McMinnville High School. For his efforts Luke has been recognized by his team as Most Valuable Player, was awarded 1st Team All-League in the Pacific Conference, and selected All Mid-Valley All-Star by News Register.

On December 4th, 2018, Arzner broke out for a career-high 38 points, leading the McMinnville boys’ basketball team to a 64-61 come-from-behind victory over Summit.

“I’m excited to be at Oregon Tech next year, because everyone there is passionate about basketball and school,” Arzner said. “I’m ready to learn more and improve my skills at a higher level.”

Arzner will be joining an Oregon Tech team returning twelve players returning from a National Finalist roster. Luke will be majoring in Business Management.