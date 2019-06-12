The IYS Free Summer Lunch Program is looking for fun and energetic volunteers to help with preparing and serving free summer lunches!!!

You will be joining a group of volunteers under the guidance of a professional kitchen manager to sort, prepare, and package a 5-component meal for these youth. As we are preparing over 600 lunches in a 4-hour time window each weekday, we would certainly appreciate any time you are able to volunteer with us.

We ask that you serve a full 4-hour shift from 7AM-11Am. Come volunteer just once, or once a week, or whenever you can. Any help is greatly appreciated! Our drivers deliver these meals to park locations and a short activity is included for the children. If you have the time and are interested, kitchen helpers are invited to ride with the drivers as meals are delivered and welcome to participate in serving and interacting with the children.

For more information, please call Alisha at 541-281-8842