The attempted murder case of a Klamath Falls man who is accused of slicing a man’s throat, but claims he is misunderstood and that he was the true victim in the incident, will head to trial later this year.

Judge Dan Bunch of the Klamath County Circuit Court denied William Travis Newell’s motion to dismiss his felony charges of attempt to commit murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Newell’s eight-day 12-person jury trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 9.