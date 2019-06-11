For the first time in Oregon history, Gov. Kate Brown has designated a statewide observance recognizing women veterans. Women Veterans Day will take place on June 12.

That date also marks the 71st anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which acknowledged the great contributions made by women in the military and finally enabled them to serve as regular members of the United States Armed Forces and Reserves. Today, women comprise more than 16 percent of the country’s military forces, with more than 25,000 women veterans currently living in Oregon.