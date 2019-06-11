Southern Oregon Goodwill job fair – The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow June 12th at the Goodwill Job Connection in Klamath Falls at 3401 Washburn Way. This job fair is open to applicants of all ages and experience levels. If you are looking for full-time or part-time work in the Klamath Falls area, dress professionally, bring a resume and be prepared for an on-site interview.

Some of the Participating employers include: Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries, Crystal Terrace, Running Y Properties, Wildfire Temporary Agency, and more!