Four of Oregon’s public universities will defend substantial tuition increases this week in front of the Higher Education Coordinating Commission:
University of Oregon is proposing a 9.7% increase
Oregon Institute of Technology seeks a 9% increase
Portland State University wants an 11% increase
Southern Oregon University is looking at a 13.5% increase
Oregon State, as well as Eastern and Western Oregon universities, approved increases that are less than 5%. The commission must OK tuition hikes of more than 5%.