Four of Oregon’s public universities will defend substantial tuition increases this week in front of the Higher Education Coordinating Commission:

University of Oregon is proposing a 9.7% increase

Oregon Institute of Technology seeks a 9% increase

Portland State University wants an 11% increase

Southern Oregon University is looking at a 13.5% increase

Oregon State, as well as Eastern and Western Oregon universities, approved increases that are less than 5%. The commission must OK tuition hikes of more than 5%.