If you have kids in need of breakfast and lunch this summer, simply text “FOOD” to 877877 and you’ll receive a message with the closest location where they can get free summer meals.

***There is no paperwork to fill out, no income requirement to meet. They just feed the kids. It’s really that simple. They serve kids 18 and under. As long as they can eat table food, they can eat with this program.

No Kid Hungry has access to information about tens of thousands of groups serving free meals nationwide as part of the the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Summer Food Service Program.

Copy and paste this. Don’t share it, your status could help someone in need that doesn’t want to speak up and ask for help. We all need a little help sometimes.