KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A bus tour of historic sites in the Lower Klamath Lake area south of Klamath Falls will be offered Saturday, June 29, by the Klamath County Museum.

The all-day bus tour costs $35 per person, with lunch included.

Stops on the tour will include Midland, White Lake City, Worden and Ady. Topics will include drainage of the lake, railroads, the wildlife refuge, endangered suckers, geothermal greenhouses, and the 42nd parallel.

Organizations supporting the tour include the Klamath County Historical Society, the Malin Historical Society, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and numerous private individuals.

For more information or to reserve a seat on the bus, call the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.