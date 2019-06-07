The five-day murder trial for a Klamath County man who killed his neighbor near Beatty is scheduled to begin Sept. 23, 2019, this marks trial number 2 for Timathy Taylor, who claims he killed Fay Roy Knight in self-defense in May 2016, Taylor’s first October 2018 trial ended in a 6-6 hung jury. Taylor faces first-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Taylor’s new trial was previously scheduled for May 17, but postponed after Deputy District Attorney Ben Lykins filed a motion for continuance May 2.