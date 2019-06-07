The Klamath Falls Police Department will be holding an open house with our Police Officer Recruitment Team on Saturday June 22, 2019. There will be three different iterations beginning at 7:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 2:00 p.m. at the Klamath Falls Police Department, 2501 Shasta Way. The recruiters will provide a brief on KFPD, the hiring process, benefits, and a short department tour. Following the tour, participants will be able to take the Oregon Physical Agility Test (ORPAT). Persons passing the ORPAT will be scheduled for written testing at a later date. Participants should come dressed in workout type clothing and bring water. Participants will be required to sign a liability waiver prior to participating.