Upcoming and forecasted warming and drying weather conditions have prompted fire officials in Klamath and Lake Counties to declare fire season beginning Monday, June 10, 2019 at 12:01 A.M. on lands protected by the Klamath-Lake District, Oregon Department of Forestry and the Walker Range Forest Patrol Association. This affects all private, county, and state forest lands, as well as those Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands west of the Gerber Reservoir Area in Klamath County.

The “Fire Season in effect” declaration puts into place regulations restricting debris burning and timber harvest operations. Wildland and structural fire protection agencies in Klamath County have agreed to prohibit all outdoor debris burning. Forest operations that require a Permit to Operate Power Driven Machinery now are required to have fire tools, on–site water supply, and watchman service on privately owned forestland. Declaring “Fire Season” also prohibits the release of sky lanterns, the discharge of exploding targets or the discharge of tracer ammunition during this period.