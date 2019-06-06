Firefighters are currently working on the Taylor Butte fire on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Chiloquin Ranger District. The fire, discovered Saturday afternoon is burning in a remote area of the District near the headwaters of the Williamson River, south of the Head of the River Campground. It is approximately 20 miles east of Chiloquin. The Taylor Butte Fire was sparked by lightning from recent storms in the area. It is one of three confirmed lightning fires on the Forest this week. Weather conditions, including the few days of warming and drying, with more cold wet weather late this week, have created an opportunity for fire managers to utilize this fire to achieve desired ecological conditions and contributing to a more resilient landscape.