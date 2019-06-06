Klamath County Commissioners have agreed to put $200,000 toward the construction of a sobering station. This is a joint project between Sky Lakes Medical Center and Klamath Basin Behavioral Health. The money comes from the county’s Local Alcohol and Drug Planning Commission fund. This new center will be at the Klamath Works campus along the 1900 block of South Sixth Street. Sky Lakes will own the actual center, however KBBH will operate it. It will be a place for individuals to go and sober up for up to 24 hours, acting as a law enforcement alternative to jail for people struggling with drug-related behavioral issues. construction will begin in August, take nine to 12 months and cost roughly costs $1.2 million.