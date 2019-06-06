Downtown Klamath Falls will soon be singing a brand new tune thanks to the Klamath Piano Project. The Klamath Piano Project is about more than just placing a piano in a location in downtown Klamath Falls. It gives local artists a chance to show off their art in an extra-creative way. It gives the community and visitors a creative outlet to express themselves in a public space. And it brings joy and surprise to public spaces in the streets of downtown Klamath Falls by providing a space for people to gather, celebrate, and make spontaneous connections with each other. Pianos will be placed at each location from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The pianos will be donated from local community members and partners of KFDA.