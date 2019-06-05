LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced recently their 2019 NFCA NAIA All-American and All-Region honorees including First Teamers Ali Graham (SR. Chehalis, Washington) and Dre Sotelo (SR. El Centro, California) with Kiahna Brown (SR. Redmond, Oregon) Sarah Abramson (SO. Milwaukie, Oregon), and McKenna Armantrout (SO. Klamath Falls, Oregon earning All-Region Second-Team honors.

“It is great to see all of these deserving young ladies getting decorated with NFCA post season awards,” said Head Coach Greg Stewart . “Their stellar performances led Oregon Tech Softball to a 44 win season and an 8th place finish in the NAIA.”

Graham, now a three-time NFCA All-American and three-time NAIA All-American, captured a first-team honor this season after she led the Owls with a .418 batting average, 89 hits and 20 doubles. The two-time Cascade Conference Player of the Year ranked second on the squad with 12 home runs and 56 RBI.

Sotelo, a first time recipient, hit .392 with 71 hits, 11 doubles, 15 long balls and 64 RBI. Helping her squad reach the NAIA World Series, Sotelo scored 37 times, drew 44 walks and recorded a .517 on-base percentage.

Brown, hit .352 with 17 doubles and 9 home runs. Her seven triples led the team, and is second all-time. Brown was a first team all-Cascade Conference selection and gold glove award winner earlier this season.

Abramson led the Owls with a 26-7 record with a 2.07 ERA. Her 26-wins in a season is second all-time at OIT, her 229 strikeouts is also second all-time.

Armantrout hit .360, with 68 hits, 14 doubles, with a slugging percentage of .476