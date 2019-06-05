The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has released hearing dates for the Jordan Cove pipeline. The proposed pipeline is to run from Malin to the LNG plant at Coos Bay, which measures out to about 250 miles. Oregon has denied a necessary clean water permit for the project, however, FERC is still considering permits for Jordan Cove LNG.

Hearings for the project will take place the week of June 24 in Coos, Douglas, Jackson, and Klamath counties. Klamath County: Thursday, June 27, 1-8 p.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds.