On Wednesday morning (06/05/19) at 7:59 am, Klamath 911 Dispatch was notified that a home invasion robbery had just occurred on Vincent Drive. The victim told 911 he had just been robbed minutes earlier, at gunpoint, by two unknown men who had displayed a handgun after knocking on his front door. According to the victim the two men demanded money and forced him to lay on the floor until they left. The victim was able to provide a vehicle description as the men drove from his property.

Minutes later, OSP Trooper Van Domelen was responding to the area to assist Sheriff’s Office deputies when he observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim. Trooper Van Domelen conducted a vehicle stop and held the suspects at gunpoint until other responding officers arrived and took two male suspects into custody. An airsoft handgun was located in the vehicle along with several hundred dollars in cash taken from the victim.

The two suspects have each been lodged in the Klamath County Detention Center on the listed charges:

Robbery 1

Burglary 1

Menacing 1

Theft 2

Harassment

Criminal Conspiracy (to commit Robbery 1) Total bail $238,000.00