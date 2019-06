The Rogue Pack has traveled into Klamath County, with a confirmed livestock kill in Fort Klamath, according to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Fort Klamath rancher Bill Nicholson found a dead, 730-pound yearling steer in his grass pasture Sunday morning, the first dead due to wolf of the year in the county, and the eighth on his ranch over the last three years. ODFW officials are camping out on the property to monitor the wolves and attempt to redirect them from the area.