KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Volleyball Coach Andrew Clifton announced today the signing of Macy Jensen of West Richland, Washington and Kaylin Talonen of Reno, Nevada to Letters of Intent for the 2019 Lady Owls’ roster.

“We are so excited to have these two outside hitters come to our team,” commented Clifton. “Both bring a wealth of experience and have been playing at a top level for some time. Macy and Kaylin will make our outside hitting position even stronger and we are all looking forward to seeing them grow our program.”

Macy Jensen

5’10” – Outside Hitter

Hometown: West Richland, WA

High School: Hanford HS

Club: Central Region United

Coach Clifton: “When Macy attended our Elite Summer Camp as a junior, I knew right away that she was going to be a great fit for our program. She took instruction well and applied it right away. She also had a great sense on how to play the game and possesses a very high volleyball IQ. As well as being extremely coachable and smart, she brings a “team-first” attitude to the court that will make all her teammates around her better. She is very competitive, has a drive to improve every day in practice and will be a main part of our team culture for years to come. We are all looking forward to welcoming Macy to our team this summer.”

Notable Info: Macy was a 3-year Varsity athlete at Hanford High School. She was Team Captain and Team MVP her senior year, was named Second Team All-Conference in 2018 and was recognized by her team and conference as she was named the Fall Sports Student-Athlete of the year.

In club, Macy played for Central Region United Volleyball Club, where she trained with some of the best coaches in the area; there she played with and against some of the very best volleyball players in the state of Washington.

Macy will be a Biology-Health Science major and wants to work as a veterinarian after graduation. Her parents are Aaron and Heather Jensen.

Kaylin Talonen

5’11” – Outside Hitter

Hometown: Reno. Nevada

High School: Reno H.S.

Club: Northern Nevada Juniors

Coach Clifton: “In Kaylin we are getting an outside hitter who possesses all the skills to make a major impact in the CCC. She is a good passer, hitter, defender and server. She is a great athlete who can make plays at big moments in the game. She will bring a fierce competiveness to the team and her experience with playing in big games will help improve our culture on the court. We are looking forward to working with Kaylin and watching her grow in the program.”

Notable Info: At Reno High School Kaylin was a major contributor to their team’s success. In her senior season, she was part of a team that went 16-1 in league, was Regional Champions and ranked first in all of Northern Nevada. Her team placed second in the 2018 State Tournament, while Kaylin was named to the Second Team All-State.

In club, Kaylin played for the well-known and very competitive club, Northern Nevada Juniors. At NNJ she worked with and trained with some of the best coaches in the state.

Kaylin will major in Nursing or Dental Hygiene at Oregon Tech and wants to work in the medical field after graduation. Her parents are Michael and Stacey Talonen.