KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 Softball All-America teams, selected by the NAIA All-America committee. Oregon Tech Senior Ali Graham garnered Second Team All-American recognition, announced today by the national office.

This is the third time in her career that Graham has received NAIA All-American recognition, as she was a 2018 All-American Honorable Mention and a Second Team All-American in 2016.

Graham led the Owls in several categories this past season including a .418 batting average, 89-hits, and 20-doubles. She was second on the team this year with12-home runs and 56-RBI.

Graham’s legacy is all-over the OIT Career Record book as she is 3rd in total hits (278), 4th in RBI (179), 4th in total bases (437), 5th in home runs (36), and 5th in doubles (51).

Graham was also the Cascade Conference player of the Year this past season. National Champion Southern Oregon University had two players on the First Team (Gabby Sandoval, Allie Stines) with Lauren Quirke from SOU named to the Second Team and Collette Robert form College of Idaho named Honorable Mention.

First Team

Name School Position
Olivia Brees* Baker (Kan.) Pitcher
Emily Cerny Science & Arts of Oklahoma Pitcher
Gabby Sandoval Southern Oregon Pitcher
Jaci Smith^ Oklahoma City Catcher
Allie Stines Southern Oregon Catcher
Kristen Prieto Science & Arts of Oklahoma Infielder
Sabrina Gilliam Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Infielder
Ashley Helmink Siena Heights (Mich.) Infielder
Jessie Isham Corban (Ore.) Infielder
Molly Carter Columbia (Mo.) Infielder
Kaleigh Bayless MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Outfielder
Callum Pilgrim Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Outfielder
Baileigh Loux Oklahoma City Outfielder
Kelli Gorman Central Methodist (Mo.) Outfielder
Erin Sharpe Bellevue (Neb.) Utility
Alyx Witt Grand View (Iowa) Designated Player
Breena Smith Marian (Ind.) At-Large Pitcher
Morgan McCallum Oklahoma City At-Large Infielder
Shelbie Stotts Marian (Ind.) At-Large Utility
Ali Graham Oregon Tech At-Large Designated Player

Second Team 

Emily Smith Valley City State (N.D.) Pitcher
Erika Greek Mobile (Ala.) Pitcher
Jaylee Hinrichs Midland (Neb.) Pitcher
Amber Writer Mount Marty (S.D.) Catcher
Miranda Wehrle Indiana Wesleyan Catcher
Katlyn Gordon Central Baptist (Ark.) Infielder
Lauren Quirke Southern Oregon Infielder
Kennedy Jackson Oklahoma City Infielder
Makea-Al Kaluau Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Infielder
Kassidi Cadle Marian (Ind.) Infielder
Avery Johnson Culver Stockton (Mo.) Outfielder
Jessica Jones McPherson (Kan.) Outfielder
Summer Collins Kentucky Christian Outfielder
Iesha Kizer Bethel (Tenn.) Outfielder
Katlin Anders Midland (Neb.) Utility
Randa Hatter Science & Arts of Oklahoma Designated Player
Karley Hobbs Truett McConnell (Ga.) At-Large Pitcher
Jaden Shores Oklahoma City At-Large Pitcher
Annabelle Ramirez Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) At-Large Pitcher
Aubree Cox Georgia Gwinnett At-Large Outfielder

Honorable Mention

Jessica Rathje Brenau (Ga.) Pitcher
Mackenzie Kasarda Columbia (Mo.) Catcher
Taylor Hansis Georgia Gwinnett Pitcher
RaeQuinn Rossetti Georgia Gwinnett Outfielder
Piper Wagner Georgia Gwinnett Utility
Anessa Cepeda Hope International (Calif.) Utility
Collette Robert College of Idaho Pitcher
Shelby Herron Marian (Ind.) Pitcher
DeAndria Lockett Marymount California Pitcher
Christie Betker McPherson (Kan.) Pitcher
Hope Cain Mobile (Ala.) Pitcher
Hallie Misiaszek Morningside (Iowa) Pitcher
Emily Carstens Olivet Nazarene Pitcher
Paige Egan St. Francis (Ill.) Outfielder
Ashley Galason St. Francis (Ill.) Infielder
Breanna Pryor St. Francis (Ind.) Infielder
Juli King Union (Ky.) Infielder
Voni Culp Valley City State (N.D.) Infielder
Emilee Wilson Valley City State (N.D.) Pitcher
Samantha Shaffer Vanguard (Calif.) Designated Player

^ 2019 NAIA Player of the Year

* 2019 NAIA Pitcher of the Year

