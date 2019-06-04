KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 Softball All-America teams, selected by the NAIA All-America committee. Oregon Tech Senior Ali Graham garnered Second Team All-American recognition, announced today by the national office.

This is the third time in her career that Graham has received NAIA All-American recognition, as she was a 2018 All-American Honorable Mention and a Second Team All-American in 2016.

Graham led the Owls in several categories this past season including a .418 batting average, 89-hits, and 20-doubles. She was second on the team this year with12-home runs and 56-RBI.

Graham’s legacy is all-over the OIT Career Record book as she is 3rd in total hits (278), 4th in RBI (179), 4th in total bases (437), 5th in home runs (36), and 5th in doubles (51).

Graham was also the Cascade Conference player of the Year this past season. National Champion Southern Oregon University had two players on the First Team (Gabby Sandoval, Allie Stines) with Lauren Quirke from SOU named to the Second Team and Collette Robert form College of Idaho named Honorable Mention.

2019 NAIA Softball All-Americans Announced

First Team

Name School Position Olivia Brees* Baker (Kan.) Pitcher Emily Cerny Science & Arts of Oklahoma Pitcher Gabby Sandoval Southern Oregon Pitcher Jaci Smith^ Oklahoma City Catcher Allie Stines Southern Oregon Catcher Kristen Prieto Science & Arts of Oklahoma Infielder Sabrina Gilliam Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Infielder Ashley Helmink Siena Heights (Mich.) Infielder Jessie Isham Corban (Ore.) Infielder Molly Carter Columbia (Mo.) Infielder Kaleigh Bayless MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Outfielder Callum Pilgrim Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Outfielder Baileigh Loux Oklahoma City Outfielder Kelli Gorman Central Methodist (Mo.) Outfielder Erin Sharpe Bellevue (Neb.) Utility Alyx Witt Grand View (Iowa) Designated Player Breena Smith Marian (Ind.) At-Large Pitcher Morgan McCallum Oklahoma City At-Large Infielder Shelbie Stotts Marian (Ind.) At-Large Utility Ali Graham Oregon Tech At-Large Designated Player

Second Team

Emily Smith Valley City State (N.D.) Pitcher Erika Greek Mobile (Ala.) Pitcher Jaylee Hinrichs Midland (Neb.) Pitcher Amber Writer Mount Marty (S.D.) Catcher Miranda Wehrle Indiana Wesleyan Catcher Katlyn Gordon Central Baptist (Ark.) Infielder Lauren Quirke Southern Oregon Infielder Kennedy Jackson Oklahoma City Infielder Makea-Al Kaluau Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Infielder Kassidi Cadle Marian (Ind.) Infielder Avery Johnson Culver Stockton (Mo.) Outfielder Jessica Jones McPherson (Kan.) Outfielder Summer Collins Kentucky Christian Outfielder Iesha Kizer Bethel (Tenn.) Outfielder Katlin Anders Midland (Neb.) Utility Randa Hatter Science & Arts of Oklahoma Designated Player Karley Hobbs Truett McConnell (Ga.) At-Large Pitcher Jaden Shores Oklahoma City At-Large Pitcher Annabelle Ramirez Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) At-Large Pitcher Aubree Cox Georgia Gwinnett At-Large Outfielder

Honorable Mention

Jessica Rathje Brenau (Ga.) Pitcher Mackenzie Kasarda Columbia (Mo.) Catcher Taylor Hansis Georgia Gwinnett Pitcher RaeQuinn Rossetti Georgia Gwinnett Outfielder Piper Wagner Georgia Gwinnett Utility Anessa Cepeda Hope International (Calif.) Utility Collette Robert College of Idaho Pitcher Shelby Herron Marian (Ind.) Pitcher DeAndria Lockett Marymount California Pitcher Christie Betker McPherson (Kan.) Pitcher Hope Cain Mobile (Ala.) Pitcher Hallie Misiaszek Morningside (Iowa) Pitcher Emily Carstens Olivet Nazarene Pitcher Paige Egan St. Francis (Ill.) Outfielder Ashley Galason St. Francis (Ill.) Infielder Breanna Pryor St. Francis (Ind.) Infielder Juli King Union (Ky.) Infielder Voni Culp Valley City State (N.D.) Infielder Emilee Wilson Valley City State (N.D.) Pitcher Samantha Shaffer Vanguard (Calif.) Designated Player

^ 2019 NAIA Player of the Year

* 2019 NAIA Pitcher of the Year