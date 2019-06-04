KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 Softball All-America teams, selected by the NAIA All-America committee. Oregon Tech Senior Ali Graham garnered Second Team All-American recognition, announced today by the national office.
This is the third time in her career that Graham has received NAIA All-American recognition, as she was a 2018 All-American Honorable Mention and a Second Team All-American in 2016.
Graham led the Owls in several categories this past season including a .418 batting average, 89-hits, and 20-doubles. She was second on the team this year with12-home runs and 56-RBI.
Graham’s legacy is all-over the OIT Career Record book as she is 3rd in total hits (278), 4th in RBI (179), 4th in total bases (437), 5th in home runs (36), and 5th in doubles (51).
Graham was also the Cascade Conference player of the Year this past season. National Champion Southern Oregon University had two players on the First Team (Gabby Sandoval, Allie Stines) with Lauren Quirke from SOU named to the Second Team and Collette Robert form College of Idaho named Honorable Mention.
First Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|Olivia Brees*
|Baker (Kan.)
|Pitcher
|Emily Cerny
|Science & Arts of Oklahoma
|Pitcher
|Gabby Sandoval
|Southern Oregon
|Pitcher
|Jaci Smith^
|Oklahoma City
|Catcher
|Allie Stines
|Southern Oregon
|Catcher
|Kristen Prieto
|Science & Arts of Oklahoma
|Infielder
|Sabrina Gilliam
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|Infielder
|Ashley Helmink
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|Infielder
|Jessie Isham
|Corban (Ore.)
|Infielder
|Molly Carter
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Infielder
|Kaleigh Bayless
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|Outfielder
|Callum Pilgrim
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Outfielder
|Baileigh Loux
|Oklahoma City
|Outfielder
|Kelli Gorman
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|Outfielder
|Erin Sharpe
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Utility
|Alyx Witt
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Designated Player
|Breena Smith
|Marian (Ind.)
|At-Large Pitcher
|Morgan McCallum
|Oklahoma City
|At-Large Infielder
|Shelbie Stotts
|Marian (Ind.)
|At-Large Utility
|Ali Graham
|Oregon Tech
|At-Large Designated Player
Second Team
|Emily Smith
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Pitcher
|Erika Greek
|Mobile (Ala.)
|Pitcher
|Jaylee Hinrichs
|Midland (Neb.)
|Pitcher
|Amber Writer
|Mount Marty (S.D.)
|Catcher
|Miranda Wehrle
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Catcher
|Katlyn Gordon
|Central Baptist (Ark.)
|Infielder
|Lauren Quirke
|Southern Oregon
|Infielder
|Kennedy Jackson
|Oklahoma City
|Infielder
|Makea-Al Kaluau
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Infielder
|Kassidi Cadle
|Marian (Ind.)
|Infielder
|Avery Johnson
|Culver Stockton (Mo.)
|Outfielder
|Jessica Jones
|McPherson (Kan.)
|Outfielder
|Summer Collins
|Kentucky Christian
|Outfielder
|Iesha Kizer
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|Outfielder
|Katlin Anders
|Midland (Neb.)
|Utility
|Randa Hatter
|Science & Arts of Oklahoma
|Designated Player
|Karley Hobbs
|Truett McConnell (Ga.)
|At-Large Pitcher
|Jaden Shores
|Oklahoma City
|At-Large Pitcher
|Annabelle Ramirez
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|At-Large Pitcher
|Aubree Cox
|Georgia Gwinnett
|At-Large Outfielder
Honorable Mention
|Jessica Rathje
|Brenau (Ga.)
|Pitcher
|Mackenzie Kasarda
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Catcher
|Taylor Hansis
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Pitcher
|RaeQuinn Rossetti
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Outfielder
|Piper Wagner
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Utility
|Anessa Cepeda
|Hope International (Calif.)
|Utility
|Collette Robert
|College of Idaho
|Pitcher
|Shelby Herron
|Marian (Ind.)
|Pitcher
|DeAndria Lockett
|Marymount California
|Pitcher
|Christie Betker
|McPherson (Kan.)
|Pitcher
|Hope Cain
|Mobile (Ala.)
|Pitcher
|Hallie Misiaszek
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Pitcher
|Emily Carstens
|Olivet Nazarene
|Pitcher
|Paige Egan
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|Outfielder
|Ashley Galason
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|Infielder
|Breanna Pryor
|St. Francis (Ind.)
|Infielder
|Juli King
|Union (Ky.)
|Infielder
|Voni Culp
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Infielder
|Emilee Wilson
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Pitcher
|Samantha Shaffer
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|Designated Player
^ 2019 NAIA Player of the Year
* 2019 NAIA Pitcher of the Year