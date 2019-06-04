Thomas Lee Kenworthy, Jr. of the Klamath Falls area, age 43, was arrested Monday afternoon, June 3, after attempting to elude Sheriff’s deputies.

Just before noon Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop an SUV driven by Kenworthy on Crater Lake Parkway after it made an illegal U-turn. The SUV fled onto Shasta Way, where it collided with another vehicle. The SUV continued on and crashed into a second vehicle in the parking lot adjacent to Sherm’s Thunderbird. Sheriff’s deputies were then able to extricate and arrest Kenworthy. None of the vehicles’ occupants reported any injuries, and all parties denied medical care.

The pursuit lasted less than three minutes. The Sheriff’s Office was in the process of notifying local schools to take lock-out precautions, but the pursuit ended before protective measures could be enacted.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Klamath Falls Police Department during the arrest. Kenworthy was booked in the Klamath County Jail.

Arrestee: Kenworthy, Jr., Thomas Lee

DOB: 12-6-1975

Charges: Resisting Arrest

Hit and Run Felony Attempt to Elude