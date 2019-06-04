The Klamath County Museum will offer free admission on Thursday, June 6, in commemoration of the anniversary of D-Day. The museum at 1451 Main St. will be open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, involved about 160,000 American and allied troops landing along a 50-mile stretch of French coastline. More than 9,000 allied soldiers died on D-Day. The deaths included three men from the Klamath Basin: Walter Buick, Charles Semon and Donald Turner.

For more information call the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.