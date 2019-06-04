Moore Park in Klamath Falls got a little bigger over the weekend, after a ‘floating island’ drifted across Upper Klamath Lake. The ‘Island’ is estimated at more than 70 feet long, and 30 feet wide.It eventually came to rest near the Moore Park Marina. Klamath Falls Parks Manager John Bellon says the city has already taken steps to reduce shoreline erosion in that area. It’s unclear just where the ‘Island’ came from. The property is still waiting for a name, though Bellon had a suggestion: “We might as well call it ‘Moore Island’ at this point.” The island may not be done travelling yet, as the property could drift back into the lake under a south wind.