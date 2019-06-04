A field trip to see native plants in the Devils Garden area east of Klamath Falls will be offered Saturday, June 8, by the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon.

Participants will meet at 9 a.m. in the parking area of the Switchback trailhead of the OC&E State Trail, along Bliss Road.

The walk will include up to 3 miles of moderate hiking over mostly level ground, and last up to three hours. The walk will focus on plants rarely seen in Klamath County, including prostrate buckwheat and bitterroot.

The event is open to anyone interested. Participants should bring water, sun protection, sturdy walking shoes and a lunch or snack.

Another native plant walk is planned for June 29 on sites along the Klamath River south of Klamath Falls.

For more information about the Native Plant Society call (541) 281-9933.