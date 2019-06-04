KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 Softball All-America teams, selected by the NAIA All-America committee. Senior catcher Jaci Smith of Oklahoma City has been named the NAIA Player of the Year and senior Olivia Brees of Baker (Kan.) is honored as the NAIA Pitcher of the Year. The All-America teams are comprised of First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention selections.

Six CCC student-athletes received the accolade including four on the first team.

Jaci Smith graduates Oklahoma City decorated with honors. She is a four-time All-American, two-time NFCA all-american, two-time NCFA catcher of the year, three-time all-region, three-time all-conference, four-time World Series all-tournament team. After the 2019 Smith holds the No. 1 national ranking in eight categories including: home runs (28), home runs per game (0.418), total bases (222), total bases per game (3.313), total doubles (29), total runs scored (114), runs batted in (119), runs batted in per game (1.776). The native of Godley, Texas led the team with 119 RBI, 29 doubles and 28 homeruns this season.

Olivia Brees will leave Baker University as an outstanding pitcher. She earned 35 wins in the mound, leading the nation is 449 strikeouts. Brees is ranked second in separate categories including hits allowed (2.39), opponent batting average (0.103). Brees is No. 3 in earned run average (0.730), total innings pitched (239.200) and saves (6). The Meriden, Kansas native helped the Wildcats to their greatest season in program history claiming their first Heart of America Athletic Conference Regular Season title since 1982 and their first ever conference tournament championship. Brees closed out a record breaking career with incredible numbers; 100 career wins, 89 complete games, 32 shutouts, a career earned run average of 1.42 and 1,302 strikeouts. The 1,302 strikeouts puts Brees at No. 4 all-time in NAIA history.

Winners may download a graphic to promote their award on social media by clicking HERE!

First Team

Name School Position
Olivia Brees* Baker (Kan.) Pitcher
Emily Cerny Science & Arts of Oklahoma Pitcher
Gabby Sandoval Southern Oregon Pitcher
Jaci Smith^ Oklahoma City Catcher
Allie Stines Southern Oregon Catcher
Kristen Prieto Science & Arts of Oklahoma Infielder
Sabrina Gilliam Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Infielder
Ashley Helmink Siena Heights (Mich.) Infielder
Jessie Isham Corban (Ore.) Infielder
Molly Carter Columbia (Mo.) Infielder
Kaleigh Bayless MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Outfielder
Callum Pilgrim Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Outfielder
Baileigh Loux Oklahoma City Outfielder
Kelli Gorman Central Methodist (Mo.) Outfielder
Erin Sharpe Bellevue (Neb.) Utility
Alyx Witt Grand View (Iowa) Designated Player
Breena Smith Marian (Ind.) At-Large Pitcher
Morgan McCallum Oklahoma City At-Large Infielder
Shelbie Stotts Marian (Ind.) At-Large Utility
Ali Graham Oregon Tech At-Large Designated Player

Second Team 

Emily Smith Valley City State (N.D.) Pitcher
Erika Greek Mobile (Ala.) Pitcher
Jaylee Hinrichs Midland (Neb.) Pitcher
Amber Writer Mount Marty (S.D.) Catcher
Miranda Wehrle Indiana Wesleyan Catcher
Katlyn Gordon Central Baptist (Ark.) Infielder
Lauren Quirke Southern Oregon Infielder
Kennedy Jackson Oklahoma City Infielder
Makea-Al Kaluau Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Infielder
Kassidi Cadle Marian (Ind.) Infielder
Avery Johnson Culver Stockton (Mo.) Outfielder
Jessica Jones McPherson (Kan.) Outfielder
Summer Collins Kentucky Christian Outfielder
Iesha Kizer Bethel (Tenn.) Outfielder
Katlin Anders Midland (Neb.) Utility
Randa Hatter Science & Arts of Oklahoma Designated Player
Karley Hobbs Truett McConnell (Ga.) At-Large Pitcher
Jaden Shores Oklahoma City At-Large Pitcher
Annabelle Ramirez Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) At-Large Pitcher
Aubree Cox Georgia Gwinnett At-Large Outfielder

Honorable Mention

Jessica Rathje Brenau (Ga.) Pitcher
Mackenzie Kasarda Columbia (Mo.) Catcher
Taylor Hansis Georgia Gwinnett Pitcher
RaeQuinn Rossetti Georgia Gwinnett Outfielder
Piper Wagner Georgia Gwinnett Utility
Anessa Cepeda Hope International (Calif.) Utility
Collette Robert College of Idaho Pitcher
Shelby Herron Marian (Ind.) Pitcher
DeAndria Lockett Marymount California Pitcher
Christie Betker McPherson (Kan.) Pitcher
Hope Cain Mobile (Ala.) Pitcher
Hallie Misiaszek Morningside (Iowa) Pitcher
Emily Carstens Olivet Nazarene Pitcher
Paige Egan St. Francis (Ill.) Outfielder
Ashley Galason St. Francis (Ill.) Infielder
Breanna Pryor St. Francis (Ind.) Infielder
Juli King Union (Ky.) Infielder
Voni Culp Valley City State (N.D.) Infielder
Emilee Wilson Valley City State (N.D.) Pitcher
Samantha Shaffer Vanguard (Calif.) Designated Player

^ 2019 NAIA Player of the Year

* 2019 NAIA Pitcher of the Year

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here