KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 Softball All-America teams, selected by the NAIA All-America committee. Senior catcher Jaci Smith of Oklahoma City has been named the NAIA Player of the Year and senior Olivia Brees of Baker (Kan.) is honored as the NAIA Pitcher of the Year. The All-America teams are comprised of First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention selections.

Six CCC student-athletes received the accolade including four on the first team.

Jaci Smith graduates Oklahoma City decorated with honors. She is a four-time All-American, two-time NFCA all-american, two-time NCFA catcher of the year, three-time all-region, three-time all-conference, four-time World Series all-tournament team. After the 2019 Smith holds the No. 1 national ranking in eight categories including: home runs (28), home runs per game (0.418), total bases (222), total bases per game (3.313), total doubles (29), total runs scored (114), runs batted in (119), runs batted in per game (1.776). The native of Godley, Texas led the team with 119 RBI, 29 doubles and 28 homeruns this season.

Olivia Brees will leave Baker University as an outstanding pitcher. She earned 35 wins in the mound, leading the nation is 449 strikeouts. Brees is ranked second in separate categories including hits allowed (2.39), opponent batting average (0.103). Brees is No. 3 in earned run average (0.730), total innings pitched (239.200) and saves (6). The Meriden, Kansas native helped the Wildcats to their greatest season in program history claiming their first Heart of America Athletic Conference Regular Season title since 1982 and their first ever conference tournament championship. Brees closed out a record breaking career with incredible numbers; 100 career wins, 89 complete games, 32 shutouts, a career earned run average of 1.42 and 1,302 strikeouts. The 1,302 strikeouts puts Brees at No. 4 all-time in NAIA history.

First Team

Name School Position Olivia Brees* Baker (Kan.) Pitcher Emily Cerny Science & Arts of Oklahoma Pitcher Gabby Sandoval Southern Oregon Pitcher Jaci Smith^ Oklahoma City Catcher Allie Stines Southern Oregon Catcher Kristen Prieto Science & Arts of Oklahoma Infielder Sabrina Gilliam Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Infielder Ashley Helmink Siena Heights (Mich.) Infielder Jessie Isham Corban (Ore.) Infielder Molly Carter Columbia (Mo.) Infielder Kaleigh Bayless MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Outfielder Callum Pilgrim Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Outfielder Baileigh Loux Oklahoma City Outfielder Kelli Gorman Central Methodist (Mo.) Outfielder Erin Sharpe Bellevue (Neb.) Utility Alyx Witt Grand View (Iowa) Designated Player Breena Smith Marian (Ind.) At-Large Pitcher Morgan McCallum Oklahoma City At-Large Infielder Shelbie Stotts Marian (Ind.) At-Large Utility Ali Graham Oregon Tech At-Large Designated Player

Second Team

Emily Smith Valley City State (N.D.) Pitcher Erika Greek Mobile (Ala.) Pitcher Jaylee Hinrichs Midland (Neb.) Pitcher Amber Writer Mount Marty (S.D.) Catcher Miranda Wehrle Indiana Wesleyan Catcher Katlyn Gordon Central Baptist (Ark.) Infielder Lauren Quirke Southern Oregon Infielder Kennedy Jackson Oklahoma City Infielder Makea-Al Kaluau Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Infielder Kassidi Cadle Marian (Ind.) Infielder Avery Johnson Culver Stockton (Mo.) Outfielder Jessica Jones McPherson (Kan.) Outfielder Summer Collins Kentucky Christian Outfielder Iesha Kizer Bethel (Tenn.) Outfielder Katlin Anders Midland (Neb.) Utility Randa Hatter Science & Arts of Oklahoma Designated Player Karley Hobbs Truett McConnell (Ga.) At-Large Pitcher Jaden Shores Oklahoma City At-Large Pitcher Annabelle Ramirez Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) At-Large Pitcher Aubree Cox Georgia Gwinnett At-Large Outfielder

Honorable Mention

Jessica Rathje Brenau (Ga.) Pitcher Mackenzie Kasarda Columbia (Mo.) Catcher Taylor Hansis Georgia Gwinnett Pitcher RaeQuinn Rossetti Georgia Gwinnett Outfielder Piper Wagner Georgia Gwinnett Utility Anessa Cepeda Hope International (Calif.) Utility Collette Robert College of Idaho Pitcher Shelby Herron Marian (Ind.) Pitcher DeAndria Lockett Marymount California Pitcher Christie Betker McPherson (Kan.) Pitcher Hope Cain Mobile (Ala.) Pitcher Hallie Misiaszek Morningside (Iowa) Pitcher Emily Carstens Olivet Nazarene Pitcher Paige Egan St. Francis (Ill.) Outfielder Ashley Galason St. Francis (Ill.) Infielder Breanna Pryor St. Francis (Ind.) Infielder Juli King Union (Ky.) Infielder Voni Culp Valley City State (N.D.) Infielder Emilee Wilson Valley City State (N.D.) Pitcher Samantha Shaffer Vanguard (Calif.) Designated Player

^ 2019 NAIA Player of the Year

* 2019 NAIA Pitcher of the Year