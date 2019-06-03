[Klamath Falls, Or, June 3, 2019] Traffic pole painting will continue at all signalized intersections on Pine Street, Main Street and Klamath Avenue from June 3 – June 7 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Pedestrians may encounter small barricades surrounding poles at intersections during this time frame and are urged not to touch during the drying period. We also ask that citizens stay clear of contractors as overhead work will occur during this project.

City Staff thanks our citizens for proceeding with caution through construction zones and for your cooperation.