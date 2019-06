On Saturday, June 15, from 4 PM to 8 PM, everyone is invited to the FREE Pa-Pa Palooza Street DANCE to honor fathers for Father’s Day. Several types of genre dance music will be played. This street dance will be in Tulelake, CA. No alcohol or drugs. Bring your own chairs, etc. Kid and family friendly. Food and drinks will be sold at local businesses. For more information contact Lydia Gil on Facebook or at love@cot.net.