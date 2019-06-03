KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Post-season honors continue to roll in for Oregon Tech’s Mayson Tibbs , as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2019 NAIA Men’s Golf All-America teams, as selected by the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Association All-America Committee, Tibbs joined 45 student-athletes who were honored, with 15 individuals being named to each of the three teams. Tibbs was selected as a second team All-American.

“Mayson is very deserving of this award,” said Head Coach Jeff Corkill . “He had a great year and it has been my pleasure to have been a part of his success.”

Tibbs, a sophomore from Prineville, Ore. won the Cascade Conference Golf Championships in 2018 and was third this season in receiving Player of the Year and All-Conference honors. He led the Owl’s back to the NAIA National tournament where he finished tied for 33rd. Tibbs finished second in the conference regular season with a 71.4 scoring average.